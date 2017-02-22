Beaumont Health System: Occupational Therapist

- The Beaumont Health System is currently looking to fill the position of Occupational Therapist for its facility in Farmington Hills. Candidates provide rehabilitative, biomechanical and/or neuro-developmental therapy to patients for the purpose of increasing self-care skills and prevention of secondary disability or deformity. Minimum education: Bachelor of Science degree in Occupational Therapy. Three to six months of Occupational Therapy experience, Certification, Licensure and Registration by A.O.T.A. in Michigan required. For more information and to apply follow the link to: Occupational Therapist.