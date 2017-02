- The American Bottling Company is taking applications to fill the position of Merchandiser/Stocker. This is a full-time position in the Southfield, Farmington, Canto, Commerce and White Lake area. The Merchandiser is responsible for providing high-quality merchandising support for Dr. Pepper Snapple Group brands to retail stores within an assigned territory. For information and to apply follow the link to: Merchandiser/Stocker.