Children's Hospital of MIchigan: Staff Nurse

(WJBK) - Children's Hospital of Michigan is currently taking applications to fill the position of Staff Nurse. The RN manages and provides patient care activities for a group of patients and their families through application of independent judgment, communication and collaboration with all team members including ancillary and support services. The role of the Registered Nurse at the DMC encompasses leadership, partnership, collaboration, teaching and supervision. For information and to apply follow the link to: Staff Nurse.