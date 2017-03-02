DTE Energy: Employee Relations Specialist

- DTE Energy Corporate Services is currently looking to hire a Senior Employee Relations Specialist. Candidates conduct major internal investigations and interventions as well as external investigations. Provide oversight to leaders regarding large-scale organizational change, outsourcing, downsizing etc. Qualifications include Bachelor's degree in Human Resources or related field. Five years of experience in HR or related field at a professional or executive level. For information and to apply follow the link to: Senior Employee Relations Specialist.