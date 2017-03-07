The NSK Corporation is hiring a Design Engineer C/B/A

Posted:Mar 07 2017 12:29PM EST

Updated:Mar 07 2017 12:29PM EST

(WJBK) - Located in Ann Arbor, NSK Corporation is a leading manufacturer of rolling bearings, automotive products, precision machinery and parts. The company is currently hiring a  Design Engineer. In coordination with manufacturing, application, and development engineers, candidates provide input into these attributes and product specifications and ensures that they are effectively and accurately documented and communicated to plants and component suppliers. For information and to apply follow the link to: Design Engineer C/B/A.


