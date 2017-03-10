City of Detroit hiring Electrical Inspector

(WJBK) - The City of Detroit is currently taking applications to fill the position of Electrical Inspector. Under general supervision candidates inspect electric lighting, heat, power and fire alarm installations to ensure compliance with applicable codes and City of Detroit ordinances, approved plans, and accepted standards and methods of work. Other responsibilities include planning for compliance with applicable codes, laws and ordinances for the approval of application for permits. For information and to apply follow the link to: Electrical Inspector.