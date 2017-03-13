Field Mechanic needed at Brandenburg Industrial Service

- Brandenburg Industrial Service Company is currently taking applications to fill the position of Field Mechanic. Brandenburg was established in 1968 is one of the nation's premier firms specializing in demolition and environmental remediation which includes asbestos abatement, hazardous material removal, soil remediation, asset recovery and site preparation. Responsibilities include: repairing mobile equipment, reporting equipment failures and troubleshooting and analyzing equipment malfunction. Candidates perform maintenance and repairs on various heavy equipment. For information and to apply follow the link to: Field Mechanic.