Executive Car Rental hiring 50+ Sales Agents

Executive Car Rental is currently hiring as many as 50 Rental Sales Agents. Candidates will be responsible for generating relationships with new and existing customers at the company's various locations, as well as ongoing relationship management to drive additional new business. The role will gather prospective customer information through inbound phone calls, track and manage all follow up activities as required. In addition, conducting outbound phone calls to drive foot traffic and create new sales opportunities. Must be able to drive a prospective sale to closing, ideally in the first contact. As a member of the team, you will: Provide best in class customer service on all fronts, field inbound inquiry calls from various advertising & marketing campaigns. Other duties include log, track and drive new business from inbound inquiry calls. Discuss and understand customer needs and offer customers appropriate options based on variable needs. Qualifications: Inside/outside sales and/or customer service experience. Business to Business (B2B) sales & marketing experience. Must have basic computer navigation skills and type a minimum of 30 wpm. Exceptional interpersonal skills required. Demonstrate strong verbal and written communication skills. Strong organizational skills and the ability to multi-task. Excellent management and relationship building skills. Must have the ability to manage stressful or unusual situations in order to maintain good customer service. Must have the ability to adapt in a fast paced environment. Must be able to work a flexible a schedule including day and/or evening hours, holidays and weekends. Must have a valid drivers license & MUST have reliable transportation of your own. You can also submit your resume and contact information directly to Imran at Imran.syed@ecr-1.com to set up Interview. For more information check out the company website at: Executive Car Rental.