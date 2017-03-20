University Prep Schools: Director of Development and Marketing

- University Prep Schools in Detroit is currently taking applications to fill the position of Director of Development and Marketing. The Director of Development & Marketing is responsible for all fund development activities including but not limited to: donor and foundation development, major giving, planned giving and grant writing; in addition to: marketing, public relations as well as event planning. Bachelor's degree in communications, public relations, or related field required. To apply send resume to angela.kundinger@uprepschools.com