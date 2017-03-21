Orange Electronic, Inc. hiring for several positions

- Orange Electronic, Inc. has several positions available including Field Sales Managers and Regional Sales Manager. The company is located at 8255 Cascade Avenue, Commerce Twp., MI 48382. Candidates for both Field Sales Manager will be responsible for developing TPMS business with tire stores in Southeast Michigan. Requirements include High School diploma or GED, valid driver's license. Tire store or automotive experience or knowledge required. Sales experience preferred but will train the right candidate. Regional Sales Manager candidates will be responsible for TPMS business with tire distributors across the U.S. Overnight travel will be required. High school diploma or GED and valid driver's license also necessary. Previous outside sales experience with documented results. Tire and/or automotive experience or knowledge required. For information and to apply follow the link to: Orange Electronic, Inc.