Detroit Parks & Recreation hiring for Seasonal and Year-Round Positions

The Detroit Parks and Recreation Department is looking to fill 70 positions for seasonal and year-round positions. Available positions include: Play leaders, building and locker room attendants, lifeguards and public service attendants.Two job fairs will be held to fill the positions on March 28 and April 5.The fairs are from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Northwest Activities Center, 18100 Meyers Road in Detroit. Positions range in skill level as well as qualification requirements. Applicants must be at least 18 years of age and should bring an updated resume. The City also will conduct on-site interviews. Applicants must wear proper attire -- no jeans, sweats, sweatshirts, t-shirts or gym shoes. For additional information, individuals may call (313) 224-1100.