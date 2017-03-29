Henry Ford Academy hiring Middle/High School Special Education Teacher

Posted:Mar 29 2017 12:36PM EDT

Updated:Mar 29 2017 12:36PM EDT

(WJBK) - Henry Ford Academy School is currently hiring a Special Education Teacher/Case Manager. Candidates will be responsible for identifying children with special needs and/or learning disabilities, working with students with disabilities individually, in groups, or within their classroom, working with teachers to identify best practices for differentiated instruction, and designing and implementing Individual Education Plans for students. For information and to apply follow the link to: Henry Ford Academy School.


