Boston Beer Company: Brewery Representative in Detroit

(WJBK) - The Boston Beer Company is looking to hire a brewery representative in Detroit. The Brewery Representative works autonomously to focus on developing new accounts and maintaining current accounts within the industry. A desire to build a career in sales with 1 to 3 years of proven results-oriented experience in outside sales or within the food & beverage industry required. Bachelor's degree also necessary to be considered for the position. For information and to apply follow the link to: Brewery Representative.