Quicken Loans hiring for several positions

- Quicken Loans is hiring for several positions. This includes Information Security Engineers and Architects, Mortgage Bankers and Summer Internships. The Information Security Engineer regularly consults the IT teams and other areas of the business to help interpret and communicate risk. Requirements includes five years of experience in a technical information technology role. The Software Security Architect is primarily responsible for interacting with development teams, other Software Architects and the business to help define how the business should develop secure solutions. Requirements include five years of general software development experience. The company is also hiring Mortgage Bankers and interns for the summer. For information and to apply follow the link to Quicken Loans.