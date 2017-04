- The new Busch's Fresh Food Market in Brighton is looking to fill a number of full and part-time positions. More than 70 opportunities are available. Positions include: Cashiers, Deli/Bakery Associates, Produce/Floral Associates, Stock, Guest Service, Meat/Seafood Associates and Baristas. The Brighton store is located at: 9870 E. Grand River Avenue, Brighton, MI 48116. To learn more about the positions and to apply follow the link to Busch's.