- Uncle Froggy's, a full service landscaping company in Farmington Hills, is hiring landscape professionals to join their team. They have four positions available, including a lawn care crew member; lawn care foreman; landscape maintenance crew member; and landscape maintenance foreman. Applicants must have a valid driver's license and the ability to lift up to 50 lbs. throughout the day.

You can get more information and response with your resume here: Lawn Care and Landscape Crew.