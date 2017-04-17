Joe Muer Seafood hiring for new location in Bloomfield Hills

- Joe Muer Seafood is now hiring for the new location in Bloomfield Hills. All positions need to be filled including hosts, servers, chefs and cooks. A job fair will be held Thursday, April 20 at the Kingsley Inn in Bloomfield Hills 39475 Woodward Avenue between 4pm-8pm and on on Friday, April 21 between 1pm and 5pm. All candidates must bring a resume, three professional references and must be prepared to be interviewed. Candidates may also submit a resume to recruiting@andiamoitalia.com or fill out an application at Joe Muer.