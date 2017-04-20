Henry Ford Academy High School hiring Math Teacher

Posted:Apr 20 2017 12:35PM EDT

Updated:Apr 20 2017 12:35PM EDT

(WJBK) - Henry Ford Academy High School in Detroit is currently taking applications to fill the position of Math Teacher. Candidates  help to establish and sustain a school culture and learning environment that supports all students in meeting high expectations for personal and academic achievement through a variety of professional activities. Must have relevant Michigan Teaching Certificate and be highly qualified for the position. For more information and to apply follow the link to: Math Teacher.


