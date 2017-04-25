Thomson Reuters: Technical Support Representative

- Today's job is sponsored by Michigan Talent Connect. Thomson Reuters is looking for Technical Support Representatives for their Ann Arbor Office. Representatives are fully responsible for handling phone based and customer facing responsibilities. Phone based duties will primarily entail incoming/ outgoing calls and various call campaigns. At least 1 year of customer service experience is required. Technical troubleshooting experience preferred. For information and to apply follow the link to: Technical Support Representative.

Thomson Reuters will also be taking part in the Ann Arbor Tech Trek event in June. Leading technology companies will be opening their doors to the public to showcase their latest innovations. Tech Trek 2017 is being held June 16. For information and to register follow the link to: Tech Trek.