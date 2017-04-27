Caliper, Inc. is hiring 200 production operators

- Caliper, Inc. is looking to hire over 200 production operators for permanent job openings in the Saline area. The starting pay is $12hr and 1st, 2nd and 3rd shift positions will be available. To be eligible you must be 18-years or older, have a high school diploma or GED and pass a drug screen and background check. If interested please call 734-317-4440 or visit Caliper International at: 1020 E. Michigan Avenue, Suite B in Saline. An Open House hiring event will be held Saturday 4/29 from 9am-2pm. Please bring 2 valid forms of identifications when applying. For information and to apply follow the link: Caliper Inc