- Strada Paving in Shelby Township is currently hiring experienced concrete finishers and laborers. The company is located at 50445 Wing Dr. Shelby Twp. Experienced concrete finishers will be paid up to $28.00 per hour, experienced laborers up to $22.00 per hour. 5-years minimum experience required, benefits offered. Those interested in employment should call the company at: 586-983-9922.