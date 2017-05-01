Suburban Chrysler/Dodge/Jeep/Ram hiring Sales Associates

- The Suburban Collection is conducting interviews to fill the position of Sales Associate. No sales experience needed, paid training, top benefits available. Open interviews will be held Monday May 8 from noon to 8pm at the Suburban Chrysler/Dodge/Jeep/Rap at 38123 W 10 Mile Rd, Farmington Hills. **ALL CANDIDATES must apply to this posting prior to attending the open house or you will be turned away. Please bring an updated resume (hard copy), proof of eligibility to work in the US, proof of Identification, and a valid MI driver license.