Summer jobs available at Belle Isle Park and Milliken State Park and Harbor

- The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is accepting applications for summer seasonal workers at Belle Isle Park and Milliken State Park and Harbor in downtown Detroit. Positions include Operations, Janitorial and Maintenance. Applications are being accepted until positions are filled. Candidates must be 18-years-old (or 17 and graduating from high school this year) with a valid driver's license. Must be able to pass a criminal history background check and a drug and alcohol screening. Applications can be obtained by visiting Belle Isle Park administration office, 2 Inselruhe Avenue, Detroit from 8am-4pm Monday through Friday across from the Belle Isle Aquarium. The 40-hour-per-week positions run from May through September and pay $8.90 per hour. Positions include weekends and holidays. For more information contact Karis Floyd at floydk@michigan.gov or call 313-821-9844. For more information visit the DNR website at: www.michigan.gov/dnrjobs

Pictured is Amyra Williams who has worked for three years at the Belle Isle entry booth.