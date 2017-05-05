Ambassador Bridge Construction/Facility Maintenance

- The Ambassador Bridge is seeking Construction and Facility Maintenance crew workers in Detroit. Construction and facility maintenance employees will be required to address issues ranging from general facility and equipment repairs & upkeep of the following principles but not limited to plumbing, lighting, drywall, paint, ceramic tiling, concrete work, asphalt, roadway repair, welding, landscaping, and snow/salt removal as needed. For more information and to apply follow the link to: Construction/Facility Maintenance.