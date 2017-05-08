City of Roseville hiring entry-level police officers

- The City of Roseville is currently taking applications to fill the position of entry-level police officer. Applications must be submitted no later than 4:00pm on Friday, June 9th, 2017. For an application to apply follow the link to: www.roseville-mi.gov. All applicants must meet one the following requirements at the time of hire: 1) Proof of police academy graduation and certified/certifiable M.C.O.L.E.S. 2) 2-Years out-of-state experience with M.C.O.L.E.S. certification. Please email form to cityclerk@roseville-mi.gov or fax to (586) 445-5068.