Advanced Disposal Services, Inc. Residential Driver

(WJBK) - Advanced Disposal Services, Inc. is hiring a residential driver to operate refuse truck and collect refuse on a designated route. Candidates also perform safety checks, pre-trip and post-trip inspections to ensure safe operating condition. Typical physical demands include: Ability to operate trucks and other equipment as needed. Must pass DOT physical and drug screen. Must meet motor vehicle records standards set by company. For more information and to apply follow the link to: Residential Driver.