Advanced Disposal Services, Inc. Residential Driver

Posted:May 17 2017 10:39AM EDT

Updated:May 17 2017 10:39AM EDT

(WJBK) - Advanced Disposal Services, Inc. is hiring a residential driver to operate refuse truck and collect refuse on a designated route. Candidates also perform safety checks, pre-trip and post-trip inspections to ensure safe operating condition. Typical physical demands include: Ability to operate trucks and other equipment as needed. Must pass DOT physical and drug screen. Must meet motor vehicle records standards set by company. For more information and to apply follow the link to: Residential Driver.


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories you may be interested in - includes Advertiser Stories