Beaumont hiring nursing professionals

- Beaumont is taking applications to fill the position of Clinical Nurse.Candidates develops and implements plan of care for patients based on scientific research rationale. An RN in this position has an opportunity to work in the 13 bed CCU as well as the new 4 bed SICU. Requires graduation from an accredited school of nursing, current Michigan registered nurse license. TCAR within first year of hire. BLS, ACLS within 6 months of date of hire. For more information and to apply follow the link to: Nursing Professionals.