Ann Arbor SPARK's A2 Tech Trek 2017

This week's job is sponsored by Michigan Talent Connect. More than 70 Downtown Ann Arbor Companies are expected to open their doors for the third annual A2 Tech Trek job and networking event. Following the all-new Tech Talk from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., leading technology companies will participate in the third annual A2 Tech Trek on June 16, 2017, from 3 to 7 p.m. A2 Tech Trek, a free event, features open houses at downtown Ann Arbor’s technology companies and organizations. Ann Arbor SPARK, with support from the Michigan Economic Development Corp, Ann Arbor/ Ypsilanti SmartZone (LDFA), and PNC Bank, is hosting the event. Each stop on the trek will create a fun, educational experience that reflects their unique culture and demonstrates their product or service. Those on the tour will also enjoy refreshments, prizes, t-shirts, and giveaways. Many of the participating companies are hiring, and job seekers will have the chance to learn more about open employment opportunities. “We’re building on the success of the last two Tech Treks – the elements participants liked the most - by offering more stops, an interactive mobile app, and great prizes for those who engage in our social media contest. The companies are enthusiastic about topping last year’s experiences, too, and excitedly brainstorming ideas,” said Bill Mayer, Ann Arbor SPARK’s vice president of entrepreneurial services. “During the last two Tech Treks, the number of participants has grown as more and more families and job seekers come downtown to check out what’s happening in Ann Arbor. It’s exciting to watch the level of engagement from both the companies and the community, and to see people of all ages inspired by the thriving entrepreneurial ecosystem here.”Participants will start at one of three check-in locations – Ann Arbor SPARK Central Innovation Center, Barracuda Networks, or Bank of Ann Arbor - where they can pick up a map and begin the A2 Tech Trek. The A2 Tech Trek features more than 70 technology businesses and incubators, including Ann Arbor SPARK Central, Arbor Networks, Deepfield, Duo Security, LLamasoft, Menlo Innovations, Pillar Technology, and TD Ameritrade. In addition to touring Ann Arbor’s innovation corridor, A2 Tech Trek participants will have the opportunity to interact via mobile app and social media using the hashtag #A2TechTrek to enter to win prizes. The prizes were generously donated from local businesses, including a drone from Autonomous Safety, gift cards to Best Buy, sponsored by Applied Imaging, Knight’s Restaurants, Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse, and Main Street Ventures, University Musical Society and The Ark concert tickets, and a round of golf at the Ann Arbor Marriott Ypsilanti at Eagle Crest. Registration is required for Tech Trek. For more information or to register visit: www.AnnArborUSA.org/TechTrek