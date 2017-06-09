Detroit Job Fair to Fill Vehicle Maintenance Positions

The City of Detroit will be holding a job fair on June 13 to fill dozens of key positions in the Fleet Division of the General Services Department.The available positions are related to the maintenance and overall upkeep of the department's 2,000 vehicles, such as police cars, fire engines and ambulances. This also includes equipment used to service the city's streets, neighborhoods and parks.

Job opportunities that will be highlighted at the fair include:

· Auto Repair Foreman

· Automotive Service Attendant

· Automotive Service Technician ~ ASE Certification Required

· Auto Repair Supervisor

· Emergency Vehicle Technician ~ EVT & ASE Certifications Required

· Garage Attendant

· General Auto Body Mechanic

· General Auto Mechanic

· General Welder

· Senior Motor Vehicle Dispatcher

Those interested in attending the fair should register online at: General Services Job Fair. Or call 313-224-4419 or 313-628-0819.