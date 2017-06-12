Medstar Ambulance Free Training for EMT's

- Medstar is looking for interested and qualified candidates to become licensed EMT's and begin a career with Medstar.The company is offering free Emergency Medical Technician training to qualified students. Candidates must have a high school diploma or equivalent, must be 18-years-old by the course completion. Must be able to write, read and speak English fluently. For more information and to complete an online application visit Medstar online or call 586-468-6510.