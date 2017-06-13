Walgreens hiring for multiple positions
(WJBK) - Today's job is sponsored by Michigan Talent Connect. Walgreens is taking applications to fill several positions including Customer Service Associate, Pharmacy Technician, Shift Lead and Assistant Store Manager Trainee. Customer Service Associates are responsible for everything from cash register operations and customer service to merchandising. Requirements include being fluent in reading, writing and speaking English. For more information about these opportunities follow the link to: www.walgreens.com