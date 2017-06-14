Little Caesars Arena Job Fair

- Olympia Entertainment, Delaware North and Little Caesars Arena will host a second job fair at Joe Louis Arena on Wednesday, June 14, from 2-7 p.m. to fill the remaining 1,000 part-time job openings available at Little Caesars Arena.

Olympia Entertainment and Delaware North SportService are doing the hiring for positions including hosts, bartenders, servers, cooks, housekeepers, dishwashers, ushers, guest relations, parking attendants and more.

Registration is not required, but anyone interested in applying must fill out a form available at olympiaentertainment.com and bring it to the job fair.

Parking will be available at the Joe Louis Arena Parking Garage and the Riverfront Lot. Job seekers can also take the People Mover to the Joe Louis Arena for 75 cents a ride.