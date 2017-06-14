City of Detroit Fire Prevention Inspector

Posted: Jun 14 2017 12:23PM EDT

Updated: Jun 14 2017 12:23PM EDT

(WJBK) - The City of Detroit is putting out the help wanted sign to fill the position of Fire Prevention Inspector. Candidates inspects buildings, grounds and other structures and equipment for fire hazards and works to ensure compliance with laws and regulations governing fire prevention methods. High school graduation or GED required and one year of advanced training in fire prevention engineering preferred. For more information and to apply follow the link to: Fire Prevention Inspector.

