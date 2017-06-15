DAV and RecruitMilitary Veterans Job Fair

Posted: Jun 15 2017 05:26AM EDT

Updated: Jun 15 2017 05:29AM EDT

(WJBK) - DAV and RecruitMilitary are hosting a Veterans Job Fair on Thursday, June 15th, 2017.

The event runs from 11am to 3pm at Ford Motor Company Conference & Event Center. All military veterans, military spouses, National Guardsmen and reservists are welcome. 

The free event is sponsored by Cumulus Media Detroit and will feature more than 56 Detroit-area exhibitors who are looking to fill hundreds of job openings.  

You can pre-register for the job fair online by CLICKING HERE.

