DAV and RecruitMilitary Veterans Job Fair
(WJBK) - DAV and RecruitMilitary are hosting a Veterans Job Fair on Thursday, June 15th, 2017.
The event runs from 11am to 3pm at Ford Motor Company Conference & Event Center. All military veterans, military spouses, National Guardsmen and reservists are welcome.
The free event is sponsored by Cumulus Media Detroit and will feature more than 56 Detroit-area exhibitors who are looking to fill hundreds of job openings.
