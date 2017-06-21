Cornerstone Education Group hiring for five schools

- Cornerstone Education Group is now hiring for positions within its five schools for the 2017 school year. The tuition-free school charter school group has approximately 25 open positions to fill including teachers in all K-12 subjects and speech pathologists. Cornerstone will be holding a job fair June 27 to help fill these positions. The new Cornerstone Jefferson-Douglass Academy is set to open in fall 2017. In total, Cornerstone operates four kindergarten through eighth grade facilities and two high schools at five locations. The job fair will be held from 9:00 a.m.-1 p.m. at Cornerstone Health and Technology High School 17351 Southfield Fwy. Detroit. For more information follow the link to: http://CEGSchools.org