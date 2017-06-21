Gardner-White launches employment initiative

- Gardner-White Furniture is launching a massive employment initiative with on the spot hiring during a job fair on June 27, 2017.Sales, customer service and stock positions are available at all Gardner-White store locations. The company is also recruiting drivers and warehouse personnel at the Auburn Hills Distribution Center. Candidates should come equipped with a resume, identification and be prepared for multiple interviews. A pre-hire background check and drug screening are required for candidates.

Recruitment Drive Details:

Tuesday, June 27th, 10am – 7pm, all Gardner-White locations:

Auburn Hills Store & Distribution Center: 4445 North Atlantic Blvd., Auburn Hills, MI (248) 481-2108

Brighton Store: 8393 W Grand River Avenue, Brighton MI (810)229-1754

Canton Store: 39453 Ford Road, Canton MI (734)844-3190

Macomb Store: 45300 Hayes Road, Macomb

Southfield Store: 21100 W 8 Mile Road, Southfield, MI (248) 357-1380

Taylor Store: 7680 S Telegraph Road, Taylor MI (313)295-1820

Warren Store: 4400 E 14 Mile Road, Warren MI (586)826-8300

Warren Store: 20999 Groesbeck Highway, Warren MI (586)776-8860

Waterford: 4945 Dixie Highway, Waterford MI (248)674-8990