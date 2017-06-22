AARP Foundation SCSEP: General Helper-Skilled Trades

- The Detroit office of the AARP Foundation Senior Community Service Employment Program is taking applications to fill the position of General Helper-Skilled Trades. Candidates must be 55-years and older and seeking a skilled trades position. You must meet Federal Poverty Income Guidelines with proof of income and be currently unemployed. High School or GED Equivalent is also required. For more information and to apply follow the link to: General Helper or AARP Foundation SCSEP.