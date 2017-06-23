The Children's Center-Manager of Campus Operations
(WJBK) - The Children's Center of Wayne County is taking applications to fill the position of Manager in the Campus Operations Department. Responsibilities include ensuring facilities, grounds and parking lot conditions are safe, clean and welcoming by establishing daily documented routines. Management of vendors and contracts. Oversees the opening and closing of all facilities based on operational needs by developing plans to organize agency meeting room set ups. For more information and to apply follow the link to: Manager-Campus Operations.