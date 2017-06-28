Shipping/Receiving Supervisor for Ace-Tex Enterprises
(WJBK) - Ace-Tex Enterprises, a small manufacturer and distributor of specialty products, is seeking a shipping/receiving supervisor for the facility in Detroit.The ideal candidate will have experience with all facets of shipping/receiving as well as inventory with strong leadership skills. Must also have excellent communication skills, be computer literate with strong math skills and experience operating hi-low. For more information and to apply follow the link to: Shipping/Receiving Supervisor.