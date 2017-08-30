American Axle & Manufacturing-Welding Prototype Operator
(WJBK) - American Axle & Manufacturing is taking applications to fill the position of Welding Prototype Operator. Candidates will build prototype assemblies and subassemblies to engineering requirements with measurable 100% First Time Quality. High school diploma and minimum of 5-years experience in automotive, aerospace or prototype manufacturing operations is required. For more information and to apply follow the link to: Welding Prototype Operator.