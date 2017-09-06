Toyota CATIA CAD Modeler

- Calty Design Research, Inc., part of Toyota's global design network, is hiring an experienced CATIA CAD Modeler. The current opening is located in Ann Arbor at the company's Michigan production design studio. The position is responsible for building Class A surfaces using CATIA V5 with ICEM surf for the purpose of mock builds and production release. Ideal candidate will possess: A Bachelor's, Associate's or a technical degree in CAD design. 2-years hands-on recent professional work experience as a CATIA modeler. For information and to apply follow the link to: CATIA CAD Modeler.