City of Detroit Automotive Service Technician

- The City of Detroit is hiring an Automotive Service Technician. Under general supervision candidates perform automotive and equipment mechanical work at an advanced level on vehicles and equipment including trucks, tractors, mowers, backhoes, loaders, graders, etc. May also perform general labor and service work and other assignments. Salary range is from $50,326.00-$56,840.00 annually. For more information and to apply follow the link to: Automotive Service Technician.