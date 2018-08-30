Fabiano Brothers Recycling Worker

Posted: Aug 30 2018 12:18PM EDT

Updated: Aug 30 2018 12:19PM EDT

(WJBK) - Fabiano Brothers has immediate openings for warehouse workers who will recycle cans, bottles and other materials at the Detroit warehouse. This position requires continuous work involving the manual collection, separation, compacting, crushing and shipping of recyclable material collected from delivery route trucks and related areas. Must have a valid State of Michigan Driver's license with a good driving record. For more information and to apply follow the link to: Recycling Worker.

Up Next:


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories you may be interested in - includes Advertiser Stories