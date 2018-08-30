Fabiano Brothers Recycling Worker
(WJBK) - Fabiano Brothers has immediate openings for warehouse workers who will recycle cans, bottles and other materials at the Detroit warehouse. This position requires continuous work involving the manual collection, separation, compacting, crushing and shipping of recyclable material collected from delivery route trucks and related areas. Must have a valid State of Michigan Driver's license with a good driving record. For more information and to apply follow the link to: Recycling Worker.