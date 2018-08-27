Griffin Pest Solutions, Inc. Pest Control Technician

- Griffin Pest Solutions, Inc. is taking applications to fill the position of Pest Control Technician. Candidates remove unwanted pests that infest buildings and the surrounding area in order to protect the inhabitants and maintain structural integrity. Qualifications include training for required state licenses and fees for certifications/registrations to perform pest management. Must have a high school diploma/GED and a valid driver's license with record that meets requirements for company vehicle. For more information and to apply follow the link to: Pest Control Technician.