Henry Ford Health System Registered Nurse

- The Henry Ford Health System is taking applications to fill the position of Registered Nurse. The available position is for the Cardio Telemetry unit at the Henry Ford Hospital in midtown Detroit. The unit has 30 beds and the patient population consists of MI's, cardiac cath patients, congestive heart failure, post CVICU patients, pacemakers and post heart/lung transplants. Requirements include: BSN preferred, graduation from an accredited school of nursing, current Michigan RN License and minimum of 6 months RN experience. For more information and to apply follow the link to: Registered Nurse.