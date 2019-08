Medical Weight Loss is currently recruiting for several positions which are open now in different areas of the clinic.

Here's a look at the three positions they have open right now:

Clinic Manager

The clinic manager oversees the flow of the clinic. They are in charge of meeting service and sales goals, while motivating and coaching staff. They also meet with prospective patients to determine which of our program options will best meet their needs, and are an integral part of their success during their program.

Prior Customer service, sales, or retail experience is a must; prior management or supervisory experience preferred.

Salary: The clinic manager pay is a combination of a generous weekly base amount plus commissions on clinic total sales, plus ongoing bonus incentives.

Weight Loss Consultant

This is a customer service and support position. Consultants are also meeting with prospective clients to determine program options that best fit their needs, while meeting with patients individually on a daily basis. They provide education, counseling, and support to the patients. They assist in meeting clinic goals, so sales and customer service experience is preferred.

Salary: Weight Loss consultants are paid an hourly rate of $12.00, plus commissions on personal sales, plus ongoing bonus incentives.

Medical Assistant

The medical assistant is responsible for the clinical side of operations. They must have experience performing blood draws, injections, and EKGs. They also review patients' medical histories, prepare medical charts, and conduct Program Education Classes. They must possess a genuine interest for direct patient care.

Salary: Medical Assistants are paid an hourly rate of $13.50, plus commissions on personal sales, plus ongoing bonus incentives.

To apply, head to https://mwlc.com/careers