Modernistic looking to hire service technicians Modernistic looking to hire service technicians
Posted Jul 31 2019 01:48PM EDT https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2015/11/12/job%20shop_1447357561792_473630_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2015/11/12/job%20shop_1447357561792_473630_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-421349788-48080611" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2015/11/12/job%20shop_1447357561792_473630_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2015/11/12/job%20shop_1447357561792_473630_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2015/11/12/job%20shop_1447357561792_473630_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2015/11/12/job%20shop_1447357561792_473630_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2015/11/12/job%20shop_1447357561792_473630_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 31 2019 01:48PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-421349788" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>(FOX 2)</strong> - Modernistic is looking to hire service cleaning technicians. </p><p>The company is offering full-time and part-time work, with day and evening shifts available. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Register now for United Shore Career Fair June 26</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 18 2019 02:44PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>This content is sponsored and provided by United Shore</p><p>Want to join the team at one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S.? The same one that earned a top spot in Crain's Cool Places to Work and Inc.'s Best Workplaces?</p><p>Register now for the United Shore Career Fair, Wednesday, June 26, from 6:00–8:00pm at the United Shore campus in Pontiac - 585 South Blvd. East. This open house event will include onsite interviews and campus tours. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/money/jobs/local-manufacturing-companies-hiring" title="Local manufacturing companies hiring" data-articleId="405895777" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2015/11/12/job%20shop_1447357561792_473630_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2015/11/12/job%20shop_1447357561792_473630_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2015/11/12/job%20shop_1447357561792_473630_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2015/11/12/job%20shop_1447357561792_473630_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2015/11/12/job%20shop_1447357561792_473630_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Local manufacturing companies hiring</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 09 2019 12:23PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Several manufacturing companies are hiring in Ann Arbor, Ypsilanti, Taylor, Brownstown, Milan, Saline, Romulus, Canton, Plymouth, Whitmore Lake and Tecumseh. Most of the current openings are full time opportunities and are temp-to-hire positions. Jobs include: Fuel Cell Operator in Ann Arbor, 1st shift, Production Associates, Ann Arbor, 1st and 2nd shift. Part time Activities Assistant in Ann Arbor, Order Picker in Brownstown, day shift. General Labor Associates and Assemblers in Milan, 1st and 2nd shift. Machine Operator, Canton, 2nd shift. Warehouse/Fork Lift Operators in Belleville and Canton. Assemblers and Machine Operators in Saline. Production Associates in Chelsea on all three shifts and Quality Inspectors in Tecumseh, all three shifts. To apply call Phoenix Services at: 734-214-9400. You can all email your resume to: annarborjobs@phoenixsvs.com . Fill out the online application: www.phoenixsvs.com.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/money/jobs/united-shore-hiring-for-open-operations-positions" title="United Shore hiring for open Operations positions" data-articleId="401560670" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2015/11/12/job%20shop_1447357561792_473630_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2015/11/12/job%20shop_1447357561792_473630_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2015/11/12/job%20shop_1447357561792_473630_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2015/11/12/job%20shop_1447357561792_473630_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2015/11/12/job%20shop_1447357561792_473630_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. id="article_10155_65880_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/attorney-worthy-dropped-dodgeball-assault-charges-against-boy-due-to-media-pressure" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/31/08E6501DF36D41A7A0BF9375E0CA7EF1_1564614242257_7563571_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/31/08E6501DF36D41A7A0BF9375E0CA7EF1_1564614242257_7563571_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/31/08E6501DF36D41A7A0BF9375E0CA7EF1_1564614242257_7563571_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/31/08E6501DF36D41A7A0BF9375E0CA7EF1_1564614242257_7563571_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/31/08E6501DF36D41A7A0BF9375E0CA7EF1_1564614242257_7563571_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Attorney: Worthy dropped dodgeball assault charges against boy due to media pressure</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/lawrence-davis-suspect-in-beating-that-killed-berkley-high-graduate-denied-bond-during-arraignment" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/31/Suspect_in_beating_of_Berkley_high_schoo_0_7563422_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/31/Suspect_in_beating_of_Berkley_high_schoo_0_7563422_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/31/Suspect_in_beating_of_Berkley_high_schoo_0_7563422_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/31/Suspect_in_beating_of_Berkley_high_schoo_0_7563422_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/31/Suspect_in_beating_of_Berkley_high_schoo_0_7563422_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Lawrence Davis, suspect in beating that killed Berkley high graduate denied bond during arraignment</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/immigration-protesters-arrested-for-blocking-traffic-at-detroit-windsor-tunnel" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/31/protesters%20arrested1_1564612090206.jpg_7563524_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/31/protesters%20arrested1_1564612090206.jpg_7563524_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/31/protesters%20arrested1_1564612090206.jpg_7563524_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/31/protesters%20arrested1_1564612090206.jpg_7563524_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/31/protesters%20arrested1_1564612090206.jpg_7563524_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Immigration protesters arrested for blocking traffic at Detroit Windsor tunnel</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/play-by-play-live-detroit-democratic-debate-updates" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/31/debate%20night%202%20field_1564609358130.JPG_7563360_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/31/debate%20night%202%20field_1564609358130.JPG_7563360_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/31/debate%20night%202%20field_1564609358130.JPG_7563360_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/31/debate%20night%202%20field_1564609358130.JPG_7563360_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/31/debate%20night%202%20field_1564609358130.JPG_7563360_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>PLAY-BY-PLAY: Live Detroit Democratic debate updates</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/capsized-and-stranded-two-10-year-old-boys-were-rescued-after-their-sailboat-tipped-over" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/31/Capsized_and_stranded__two_boys_were_res_0_7563346_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/31/Capsized_and_stranded__two_boys_were_res_0_7563346_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/31/Capsized_and_stranded__two_boys_were_res_0_7563346_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/31/Capsized_and_stranded__two_boys_were_res_0_7563346_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/31/Capsized_and_stranded__two_boys_were_res_0_7563346_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Capsized and stranded, two 10-year-old boys were rescued after their sailboat tipped over</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_8240_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_8240"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div 