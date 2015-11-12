< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. date 2015-11-12

Underwriting Team Members wanted at United Shore

Posted Sep 16 2019 12:16PM EDT class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2015/11/12/job%20shop_1447357561792_473630_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2015/11/12/job%20shop_1447357561792_473630_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2015/11/12/job%20shop_1447357561792_473630_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2015/11/12/job%20shop_1447357561792_473630_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2015/11/12/job%20shop_1447357561792_473630_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 16 2019 12:16PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-429005089" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong>This content is sponsored and provided by United Shore</strong></p><p>Underwriting Team Members at United Shore<br> • Analytical, problem-solving mentality<br> • A desire to provide elite client service<br> • No mortgage experience required, paid training provided</p><p>Underwriting Team Overview<br> The ideal Underwriting team member has an analytical, problem-solving mentality while also being able to build rapport and relationships with clients. </p><p>This team applies knowledge and judgment to detailed loan analyses to offer effective underwriting, while interacting with clients on the phone or through video messages. </p><p>No mortgage experience required - comprehensive paid training is provided. </p><p>United Shore is home to the #1 wholesale mortgage lender in the nation, UWM. This is a full-time position at United Shore's campus in Pontiac.</p><p>Find more information about this role and all of the career opportunities United Shore has to offer at UnitedShore.com. </p><p><strong>ABOUT UNITED SHORE</strong><br> Come work at one of the fastest growing companies and coolest places to work in Metro Detroit!<br> United Shore is a diverse group of over 4,000 mortgage experts, sales superstars, tech gurus, marketing whizzes and more. We're a $50+ billion and growing, family owned and operated company that still feels like family. Our award-winning workplace just happens to be home to the #1 wholesale mortgage lender in the nation, United Wholesale Mortgage. And we believe in setting our team members up for success by creating a unique, energetic culture where you can be yourself and still reach your professional goals.</p><p>Check out all the career opportunities at <a href="http://www.UnitedShore.com/beyouhere" target="_blank">www.UnitedShore.com/beyouhere</a></p><p>Here are some of the reasons you'll love working here:<br> • Large, state-of-the-art fitness center with a full-size basketball court, outdoor sand volleyball court, plus free boot camp, Zumba and yoga classes<br> • Wellness area, including an in-house primary-care physician's office, full-time massage therapist and hair salon<br> • Gourmet cafeteria featuring breakfast and lunch, and a dedicated food truck<br> • Free fruit, soft drinks and coffee<br> • Convenience store featuring grab-and-go snacks<br> • In-house Starbucks and indoor/outdoor café with Wi-Fi<br> • Escape room designed for team-building activities<br> • Indoor/outdoor putting greens<br> </p> </div> </section> More Jobs Stories data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2015/11/12/job%20shop_1447357561792_473630_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2015/11/12/job%20shop_1447357561792_473630_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2015/11/12/job%20shop_1447357561792_473630_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2015/11/12/job%20shop_1447357561792_473630_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2015/11/12/job%20shop_1447357561792_473630_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>United Shore hiring for open Underwriter positions</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 21 2019 06:39PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>This content is sponsored and provided by United Shore</p><p>United shore has full-time openings at their pontiac campus with its underwriting team.</p><p>You don't need mortage experience, and they will train the right candidate.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/money/jobs/medical-weight-loss-clinic-trying-to-fill-multiple-openings" title="Medical Weight Loss Clinic trying to fill multiple openings" data-articleId="422687960" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/03/MEDICAL%20WEIGHT%20LOSS%20CALENDAR_1556902217311.jpg_7216437_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/03/MEDICAL%20WEIGHT%20LOSS%20CALENDAR_1556902217311.jpg_7216437_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/03/MEDICAL%20WEIGHT%20LOSS%20CALENDAR_1556902217311.jpg_7216437_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/03/MEDICAL%20WEIGHT%20LOSS%20CALENDAR_1556902217311.jpg_7216437_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/03/MEDICAL%20WEIGHT%20LOSS%20CALENDAR_1556902217311.jpg_7216437_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Medical Weight Loss Clinic trying to fill multiple openings</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 07 2019 04:46PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Medical Weight Loss is currently recruiting for several positions which are open now in different areas of the clinic.</p><p>Here's a look at the three positions they have open right now:</p><p>Salary: The clinic manager pay is a combination of a generous weekly base amount plus commissions on clinic total sales, plus ongoing bonus incentives.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/money/jobs/modernistic-looking-to-hire-service-technicians" title="Modernistic looking to hire service technicians" data-articleId="421349788" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2015/11/12/job%20shop_1447357561792_473630_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2015/11/12/job%20shop_1447357561792_473630_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2015/11/12/job%20shop_1447357561792_473630_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2015/11/12/job%20shop_1447357561792_473630_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2015/11/12/job%20shop_1447357561792_473630_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Modernistic looking to hire service technicians</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 31 2019 01:48PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Modernistic is looking to hire service cleaning technicians. </p><p>The company is offering full-time and part-time work, with day and evening shifts available. Modernistic is looking to hire service cleaning technicians. 

The company is offering full-time and part-time work, with day and evening shifts available. They had paid training, as well as retirement, dental and vision benefits. 

Candidates should have good communication skills and be able to work in a drug-free environment. Road rage incidents like this have been on the rise recently. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)" title="RoadRage__Banner__Getty_1568419526719-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Road rage fatalities increased 500 percent over 10 years and they're still on the rise, study says</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/moviepass-will-shut-down-services-on-sept-14"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/13/getty_moviepassphoneimage_091319_1568420993164_7657279_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="MoviePass is shown on a mobile phone screen in a file photo. 