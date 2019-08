This content is sponsored and provided by United Shore

United shore has full-time openings at their pontiac campus with its underwriting team.

You don't need mortage experience, and they will train the right candidate.

United Shore's Operations team is a great fit for self-motivated individuals who are comfortable in a fast-paced, collaborative environment.

For more information go to UnitedShore.com

COMPANY OVERVIEW

United Shore is a diverse group of over 3,200 mortgage experts, sales superstars, tech gurus, marketing whizzes and more. They're a $41 billion and growing, family owned and operated company that still feels like family. Their award-winning workplace just happens to be home to the #1 wholesale mortgage lender in the nation, United Wholesale Mortgage. And they believe in setting team members up for success by creating a unique, energetic culture where you can be yourself and still reach your professional goals.

Here are some of the reasons you'll love working here:

Large, state-of-the-art fitness center with a full-size basketball court, outdoor sand volleyball court, indoor/outdoor putting greens, plus Zumba and yoga classes

Wellness area, including an in-house primary-care physician's office, full-time massage therapist and hair salon

In-house Starbucks and indoor/outdoor café with Wi-Fi

Convenience store featuring grab-and-go snacks

Escape room designed for team-building activities

Gourmet cafeteria featuring homemade breakfast and lunch