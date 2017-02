Juggling love and money Money Monday Juggling love and money Money can be a source of conflict for many couples. In fact, studies show that 7 out of 10 couples say that money causes tension in their relationship.

- Money can be a source of conflict for many couples. In fact, studies show that 7 out of 10 couples say that money causes tension in their relationship. Money disagreements are often the most distressing for couples, more intense, and are more likely to persist unresolved than other conflict topics. Here are The Love Doctor's Tips to deal with money issues in your love relationship: